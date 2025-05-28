Alpha Wealth Funds LLC Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 109,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. Energy Transfer makes up about 2.1% of Alpha Wealth Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $756,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,721 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 23,987,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,920,000 after buying an additional 1,723,683 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,776,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,416,000 after buying an additional 1,093,381 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,929,000 after buying an additional 2,512,060 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,619,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,389,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

