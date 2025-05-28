Copia Wealth Management Invests $168,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $324.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.17. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

