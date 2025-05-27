Probity Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $23,516,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $21,740,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 184,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,526,000 after purchasing an additional 98,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.87. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $85.08 and a 1 year high of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.28.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.15). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $500.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.86 million. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

BOKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on BOK Financial from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

