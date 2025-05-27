Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Acquires Shares of 31,423 Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC owned 8.98% of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period.

Shares of BOUT opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a market cap of $12.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.08. Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41.

The Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD Breakout Stocks Total Return index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed stocks that are likely to breakout, as determined by technical analysis. Holdings are weighted by a mix of fundamental and technical factors BOUT was launched on Sep 13, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

