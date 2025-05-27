abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Purchased by Copley Financial Group Inc.

Copley Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF makes up about 1.8% of Copley Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Copley Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

