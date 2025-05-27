Park Square Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Park Square Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,945,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,399,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $404.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $400.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

