Park Square Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $156.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.60. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $436.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

