Park Square Financial Group LLC Takes $330,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 447.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $220.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.43 and its 200 day moving average is $217.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $201.35 and a one year high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

