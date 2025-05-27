Park Square Financial Group LLC Takes $192,000 Position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $628.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.71.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

