Park Square Financial Group LLC Takes $192,000 Position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.
Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.5%
NYSEARCA DIV opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $628.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.71.
About Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF
The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.