9,847 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Bought by Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on C3.ai from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 216,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $4,747,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,888,752.76. This represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $264,149.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,528,714 shares of company stock valued at $34,019,130. Company insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.99. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. On average, analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

