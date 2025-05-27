Park Square Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,409 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy by 855.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Strategy by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $369.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Strategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $102.40 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.03 billion, a PE ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 3.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $344.54 and its 200-day moving average is $341.79.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Strategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Strategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,423. This trade represents a 75.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 46,836 shares worth $16,214,791. 9.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.42.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

