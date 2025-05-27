Ghe LLC Sells 180 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Ghe LLC cut its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 809.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $121.60.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on STRA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $105.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $119,923.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,984.23. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mcrobbie purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,843. The trade was a 10.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

