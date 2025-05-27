Brooklyn FI LLC Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,536 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Argus set a $170.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.29.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $146.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.68. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,637.50. The trade was a 13.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $151,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,133.56. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,664 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

