Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 179.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $406.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.14 and a twelve month high of $437.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.39.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

