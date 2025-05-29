Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.81.
Several analysts have weighed in on MI.UN shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. National Bankshares lowered Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Up 0.9%
About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.
