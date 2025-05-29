Head-To-Head Survey: BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) & LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)

Volatility & Risk

BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 77.73, suggesting that its stock price is 7,673% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LianBio has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and LianBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -13,728.83% -120.47% -114.48% LianBio N/A -33.17% -30.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of LianBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of LianBio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $391,000.00 33.73 -$18.50 million ($1.47) -1.20 LianBio N/A N/A -$110.29 million ($0.81) -0.44

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and LianBio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BioRestorative Therapies has higher revenue and earnings than LianBio. BioRestorative Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LianBio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LianBio beats BioRestorative Therapies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. engages in the development of therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols. Its programs provide quality of care for chronic back pain caused by disc degeneration and metabolic disorders, including obesity and diabetes. The company’s initial investigational therapeutic product being called BRTX-100 focuses on treating damage by an autologous stem cell product that uses own stem cells that are harvested, cultured, and then injected directly into the affected disc to start the repair process. BioRestorative Therapies was founded on June 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus. It has a partnership with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; and Nanobiotix S.A. to develop and commercialize NBTXR3, a radioenhancer designed to be injected directly into a malignant tumor prior to standard radiotherapy. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

