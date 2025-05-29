CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives C$89.25 Average PT from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$89.25.

CCL.B has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$96.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL.B

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at CCL Industries

CCL Industries stock opened at C$79.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of C$13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$64.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.70.

In related news, insider Stuart W. Lang sold 38,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.69, for a total value of C$2,877,431.04. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 67,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$73.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,958,609.78. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 169,402 shares of company stock valued at $12,293,509 and have sold 87,427 shares valued at $6,715,838. Insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.