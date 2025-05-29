CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives C$89.25 Average PT from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$89.25.
CCL.B has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$96.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.
CCL Industries Stock Performance
In related news, insider Stuart W. Lang sold 38,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.69, for a total value of C$2,877,431.04. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 67,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$73.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,958,609.78. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 169,402 shares of company stock valued at $12,293,509 and have sold 87,427 shares valued at $6,715,838. Insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.
