JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $7.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on JELD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 86,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $487,821.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,389,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,628,478.58. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 762,404 shares of company stock worth $4,045,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 14.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $298.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.86.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

