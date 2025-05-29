Analysts Set CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Price Target at $32.50

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

CeriBell Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CBLL opened at $17.19 on Friday. CeriBell has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CeriBell will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CeriBell news, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,211,694.02. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 49,700 shares of company stock valued at $796,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,750,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,015,000.

About CeriBell

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

