Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $47.50 Average PT from Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. The firm moved its midcap bank industry view from Attractive to In-line, saying “higher and faster than expected” tariffs raise recession risks, will weigh on loan growth and in-turn, forward earnings and multiples. The group is “cheap,” but weaker for longer loan growth and inverted yield curve limit upside catalysts. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

