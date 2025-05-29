Reviewing 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) & Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU)

Volatility and Risk

17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wah Fu Education Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Wah Fu Education Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $189.21 million 0.10 -$43.92 million ($3.50) -0.58 Wah Fu Education Group $6.37 million 1.02 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wah Fu Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group.

3.5% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Wah Fu Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group -113.55% -38.90% -28.18% Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wah Fu Education Group beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

17 Education & Technology Group, Inc. engages in the provision of educational technology solutions. Its in-school plus after-school integrated model delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. The firm offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services that complement students’ in-school learning. The company was founded by Jia Wei Gan and Bing Yuan on October 30, 2012 and is headquartered Beijing, China.

About Wah Fu Education Group

(Get Free Report)

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies. This segment provides self-study examination, continuing education, and non-diploma training platforms that allow students to enroll in courses for college credit; vocational education 1+X and higher vocational enrollment expansion teaching and educational administration platform; Huafu e-school system and paperless examination platform; and online training and examination preparation services directly to students. The Technological Development and Operation Services segment develops and maintains online education platforms and online courses for its clients, including universities and government agencies, as well as private clients, such as publishers; and provides consulting, maintenance, and updating services related to online education programs. In addition, the company produces online training course materials. Wah Fu Education Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.