Head to Head Comparison: SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) versus MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Profitability

This table compares SeaChange International and MarketWise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International N/A N/A N/A MarketWise 1.20% -1.89% 1.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaChange International and MarketWise”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International $32.76 million 0.42 -$11.40 million N/A N/A MarketWise $383.22 million 0.75 $1.78 million $3.01 5.85

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MarketWise has higher revenue and earnings than SeaChange International.

23.0% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SeaChange International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of MarketWise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SeaChange International has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketWise has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MarketWise beats SeaChange International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaChange International

(Get Free Report)

SeaChange International, Inc. provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components. The company also provides StreamVid, a cloud-based OTT video platform for operators and content owners that enables streaming services, including content ingestion, workflow automation, user management, content protection, billing and entitlement, and user applications for various device platforms, such as mobile devices or Smart TVs; Advanced advertising, a unified ad tech solution to insert adverts into various video feeds, including broadcast, internet protocol television, and OTT; and Xstream platform, a cloud-based content monetization platform that provides the range of capabilities, including generation and distribution of FAST channels, streaming enablement via content aggregation, and targeted insertion of advertisement from various demand sources. In addition, it provides professional, and maintenance and technical support services, as well as managed services. The company sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales process, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. It serves cable system operators, telecommunications companies, and satellite operators, as well as broadcasters and other content providers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About MarketWise

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.