Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on May 29th, 2025

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRGGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,725,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,039,000 after buying an additional 73,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $19,632,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,663,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.4%

KRG opened at $21.85 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,092.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.07 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,542.86%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.