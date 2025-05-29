Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.25.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Shares of AZPN opened at $264.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,304.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $171.25 and a 1 year high of $277.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 965.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

