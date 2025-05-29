CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.11.
CEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.
Shares of CEU opened at C$6.22 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$5.59 and a one year high of C$10.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.04.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.
CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.
