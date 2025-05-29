Head to Head Analysis: HEICO (NYSE:HEI.A) versus StandardAero (NYSE:SARO)

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) and HEICO (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StandardAero and HEICO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StandardAero $5.44 billion 1.77 N/A N/A N/A HEICO $3.99 billion 8.12 $514.11 million $4.04 57.70

Analyst Ratings

HEICO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StandardAero.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for StandardAero and HEICO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StandardAero 0 3 6 1 2.80 HEICO 0 1 0 0 2.00

StandardAero presently has a consensus price target of $35.11, suggesting a potential upside of 21.74%. Given StandardAero’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe StandardAero is more favorable than HEICO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of HEICO shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of StandardAero shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of HEICO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares StandardAero and HEICO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StandardAero N/A N/A N/A HEICO 13.33% 14.63% 6.92%

Summary

HEICO beats StandardAero on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc. provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets. The Component Repair Services segment offers engine component and accessory repairs to the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, land and marine, and oil and gas end markets. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, interconnect, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial aircraft, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircraft. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio interference shielding and suppression filters; high-speed interface products; high voltage interconnection devices; high voltage advanced power electronics; power conversion products; and underwater locator beacons and emergency locator transmission beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; radio frequency and microwave amplifiers, transmitters, and receivers; communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners; self-sealing auxiliary fuel systems; active antenna systems; and nuclear radiation detectors. The company serves customers primarily in the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. HEICO Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

