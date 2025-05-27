Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Shares Sold by Buska Wealth Management LLC

Buska Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 276,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 56,602 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BATS:GSST opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $50.67.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

