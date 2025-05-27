Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires 20,312 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1,120.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $4,270,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $342.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.06 and a 52-week high of $363.03.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,032.30. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.