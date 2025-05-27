Copley Financial Group Inc. Has $627,000 Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Copley Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 127.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $600.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.91. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $76.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

