BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $7.61 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 3.5% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 4.4%

USMV stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.34 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.71.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.