Capital A Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 96 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $407.69 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

