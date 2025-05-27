Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Invests $333,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $48,950,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,169,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,214,000 after purchasing an additional 905,466 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,816,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,457,000 after acquiring an additional 888,908 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $14,241,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,205,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,511,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabra Health Care REIT

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,289.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $183.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.39%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

