Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,582 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $112.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.53. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.82.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

