Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 151,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 125,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 53,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

