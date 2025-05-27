Capital A Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

Shares of CB opened at $286.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,553 shares of company stock worth $43,257,220. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

