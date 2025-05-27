Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 67,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $40.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

