BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 179,713.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,219,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,863,000 after buying an additional 39,197,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,872,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,459,000 after acquiring an additional 790,557 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,248,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,632,000 after acquiring an additional 141,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,701 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,678,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after acquiring an additional 75,221 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYD opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $53.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.