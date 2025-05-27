BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Invests $819,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,631,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $202.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

