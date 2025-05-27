Park Square Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.1%

AXON stock opened at $731.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.52 and a twelve month high of $748.80. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.98, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $606.52 and a 200-day moving average of $606.73.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,283,100. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,969 shares of company stock worth $23,127,314 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $652.73.

View Our Latest Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.