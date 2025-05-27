Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys 28,204 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 138.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,204 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,979,000 after purchasing an additional 573,908 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on COO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

COO stock opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.97. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

