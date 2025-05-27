14,141 Shares in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Acquired by Armis Advisers LLC

Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

