Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 160,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,428 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Onsemi by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,098,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,268,000 after buying an additional 36,793 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 290,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,884,000 after acquiring an additional 83,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ON shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Onsemi from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

Onsemi Stock Up 1.3%

ON opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

