Armis Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,400. This represents a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $662.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.