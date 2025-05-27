Solar Stocks To Follow Today – May 24th

Tesla, United States Steel, and GE Vernova are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is in the solar energy sector—ranging from manufacturers of photovoltaic panels and inverters to developers, installers and operators of solar power projects. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growth and profitability of renewable energy, with returns that can be driven by technological advances, government incentives and shifts in global energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $339.34. The company had a trading volume of 84,419,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,370,835. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 166.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of X stock traded up $9.60 on Friday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 53,706,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,711. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on X

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $465.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.70. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $469.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Further Reading