United Advisor Group LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,142,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,592,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,142,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,653,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,436,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,520. This represents a 58.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,372 shares of company stock worth $1,858,684. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
