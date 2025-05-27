Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Takes Position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $700.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.31. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $32.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71.

About NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

