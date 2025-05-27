Capital A Wealth Management LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 161,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 91,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $5,624,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 32,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $159.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.77 and a 200-day moving average of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $183.31. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.