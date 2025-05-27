Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

