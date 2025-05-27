Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.63. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $71.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

