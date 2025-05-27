ABLE Financial Group LLC Takes $210,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XME. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.24. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.27. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $70.49.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

